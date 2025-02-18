David Ortiz Gives His Reasoning for Why Rafael Devers Should Get His Third Base Wish
Rafael Devers has not backed down from his desire to be the Boston Red Sox's third baseman in 2025, a position he's played throughout his entire career.
The Red Sox signed reigning AL Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman during the offseason, and while there had been some expectation that he would take over in the hot corner, the team may end up deploying him at second base amid Devers's unwillingness to change positions.
The situation has developed into somewhat of a controversy ahead of spring training, and franchise legend David Ortiz is the latest to weigh in with his thoughts on the matter. Speaking to Z101 Digital, Ortiz sided with Devers in the debate, suggesting the Red Sox should allow the 28-year-old to remain at third base.
"You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz-type player the Red Sox have. Listen to me, that's the team's best player. Bregman might have better defensive numbers, I'll give you that. But you are not talking about a 'Mickey Mouse' type of player, you are talking about Rafael Devers," Ortiz said, translated by MLB insider Hector Gomez.
It's not characteristically different from what current teammate Triston Casas had to say.
Ortiz indicated that risking making Devers disgruntled by forcing him to change positions would not be in the best interest of the team. Ortiz compared Devers' stardom to that of his own during his 14-year career in Boston and suggested that he's earned the right to continue manning the hot corner for the team.