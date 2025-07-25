SI

Mason Miller Threw the Fastest Pitch of the MLB Season Again

The Athletics are not having a good season, but they do have Mason Miller and he can throw a baseball really fast. On Thursday night, during a rare victory, Miller's otherworldly ability to throw the baseball was on full display as he hit 104 mph on the radar gun for the second time this season.

In fact, he actually tied himself for the fastest pitch thrown in Major League Baseball this season by hitting 104.1, a feat he previously accomplished two weeks ago against the Atlanta Braves.

Here's the pitch from last night:

As usual, Miller was throwing absolute gas and this time the Athletics actually won, which is extra nice for everyone involved.

He actually hit 102 or more six times with three of the pitches enducing swings and none resulting in contact.

Miller ended up throwing 1 1/3 innings and struck out one batter as he earned his 20th save of the season.

