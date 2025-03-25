Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery to Undergo Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery told reporters on Tuesday that he will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, meaning he will miss the entire 2025 season.
Montgomery exercised a $22.5 million player option for the 2025 season and is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He likely will play for a new team in 2026 as Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick previously said he regrets giving the pitcher a contract in the first place.
Last season—his first year with the Diamondbacks—Montgomery pitched 117 innings in 25 games, posting a 6.23 ERA (the worst in his career when pitching more than two games). He notched 83 strikeouts and 44 walks while giving up 149 hits, 83 runs and 14 home runs.
Montgomery was part of the 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers after he was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals in July of that season. Coincidentally, he pitched against the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series, giving up a 9-1 loss.
He pitched in six postseason games that year, pitching in 37 2/3 innings and posting a 2.63 ERA. He had 24 strikeouts, while also allowing 42 hits, 12 runs and three home runs.