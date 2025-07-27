Diamondbacks Make Another Deadline Deal, Sending Outfielder Randal Grichuk to Royals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another trade as they aim to cash in on the current seller's market ahead of Thursday's Major League Baseball trade deadline.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the D-Backs have agreed on a deal to send outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals. Right-handed reliever Andrew Hoffman is headed to Arizona in return, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.
Grichuk started in right field for the D-Backs Saturday in their game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates before he was pulled after the news. Here's the moment he made his rounds in the dugout after finding out he was traded.
He has slashed .243/.280/.462 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs this season in Arizona. He signed with the D-Backs before the 2024 season after spending time with the Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals.
Hoffman is a 25-year-old pitcher who made his MLB debut this season. He's made three appearances for the Royals, all in relief. In 32 appearances for Triple-A Omaha this year, he has a 2.25 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.
The D-Backs are all in on acquiring young talent as they work to sell at the deadline. They recently traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners and third baseman Eugenio Suárez remains the best bat on the market.