Mariners to Acquire First Baseman Josh Naylor From Diamondbacks
Naylor was one of the top corner infielders on the market ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The Seattle Mariners have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Naylor is slashing .292/.360/.447 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI for Arizona this season.
In exchange for Naylor, the Mariners are sending left-hander Brandyn Garcia and righty Ashton Izzy in the deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The 25-year-old Garcia has appeared in two games for Seattle this season, and has posted a 4.50 ERA across two innings of work in relief. Izzy, meanwhile, is a 21-year-old who has pitched this season for high-A Everett. He has accumulated a 5.51 ERA across 41.1 innings.
