SI

Mariners to Acquire First Baseman Josh Naylor From Diamondbacks

Naylor was one of the top corner infielders on the market ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Mike McDaniel

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor.
The Seattle Mariners have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Naylor is slashing .292/.360/.447 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI for Arizona this season.

In exchange for Naylor, the Mariners are sending left-hander Brandyn Garcia and righty Ashton Izzy in the deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 25-year-old Garcia has appeared in two games for Seattle this season, and has posted a 4.50 ERA across two innings of work in relief. Izzy, meanwhile, is a 21-year-old who has pitched this season for high-A Everett. He has accumulated a 5.51 ERA across 41.1 innings.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB