Diamondbacks Manager Tries to Turn the Tables on Umpires After Getting Ejected
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was irate after umpires determined that Jordan Lawlar interfered with San Francisco Giants base runner Christian Koss when he attempted to round second base.
Lawlar was standing in the base path in between second and third base when Koss ran straight into him while rounding second. Koss went to the ground in pain. After reviewing the play, umpires called Lawlar for interference, which set Lovullo off, and he stormed onto the field in order to give the officiating crew a piece of his mind.
It didn't take long for Lovullo to get ejected from the game, but before he left the field, he pulled out the UNO reverse card and gestured as if he was ejecting all four of the umpires from the game.
Have a look at an all-time meltdown from the Diamondbacks' skipper:
Lovullo pointed at each umpire individually and hilariously attempted to eject them from the game, but to no avail. After getting his money's worth, Lovullo eventually walked off the field and into the clubhouse, though he was clearly still fuming.
The ejection was the second time this season and the 22nd time in his managerial career that Lovullo was tossed from a game.
There’s nothing like a classic baseball ejection.