SI

Enjoy Rob Lowe Reenacting One of the Greatest MLB Manager Blowups in Baseball History

Rob Lowe’s guys are savages in the box.

Tyler Lauletta

Rob Lowe recreates Aaron Boone’s memorable explosion at umpire Brennan Miller.
Rob Lowe recreates Aaron Boone’s memorable explosion at umpire Brennan Miller. / @Jomboy / X
In this story:

One of the greatest joys of baseball is watching a manager eloquently lay into a home plate umpire they believe has not lived up to the demands of the job.

Back in 2019, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone memorably got in the face of rookie umpire Brennan Miller after getting tossed from a game for his constant critiques.

“My guys are f---ing savages in that f---ing box, right?" Boone said. "And you're having a piece of s--- start to this game. I feel bad for you. But f---ing get better. That guy is a good pitcher, but our guys are f---ing savages in that box.”

The rant was instantly iconic, helped along by the lip-reading/translation services of baseball internet creator Jomboy.

Jomboy recently celebrated the throwback moment by having actor Rob Lowe provide a reenactment of the fateful exchange. It is an absolute delight.

Let’s hope this trend continues—I would pay top dollar to see John Malkovich screaming “Our a-- is in the jackpot.”

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/MLB