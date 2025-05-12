Enjoy Rob Lowe Reenacting One of the Greatest MLB Manager Blowups in Baseball History
One of the greatest joys of baseball is watching a manager eloquently lay into a home plate umpire they believe has not lived up to the demands of the job.
Back in 2019, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone memorably got in the face of rookie umpire Brennan Miller after getting tossed from a game for his constant critiques.
“My guys are f---ing savages in that f---ing box, right?" Boone said. "And you're having a piece of s--- start to this game. I feel bad for you. But f---ing get better. That guy is a good pitcher, but our guys are f---ing savages in that box.”
The rant was instantly iconic, helped along by the lip-reading/translation services of baseball internet creator Jomboy.
Jomboy recently celebrated the throwback moment by having actor Rob Lowe provide a reenactment of the fateful exchange. It is an absolute delight.
Let’s hope this trend continues—I would pay top dollar to see John Malkovich screaming “Our a-- is in the jackpot.”