Diamondbacks Manager Shares Hilarious Father’s Day Call He Got From His Son
Father's Day usually brings out the generous side of children who want to show their appreciation to their dads for being good parents. That proved true for Torey Lovullo's son, who found the perfect way to pay tribute to the Arizona Diamondbacks manager on Sunday.
Just a month ago, Lovullo made headlines for hilariously turning the tables on an MLB officiating crew and signaling that he was ejecting every ump on the field following a controversial call. Lovullo's son, Nick, is the manager of the South Bend Cubs, a High-A minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and he apparently took a page out of his dad's UNO reverse playbook during Sunday's game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Torey shared that his son called him to wish him a Happy Father's Day and revealed the comical surprise Nick had in store for him on this special day:
"[Nick] got thrown outta the game. He's like, 'Hey dad, wanted to say Happy Father's Day. I did this one for you. I copied you and threw every umpire out of the game today,'" Lovullo said.
What a priceless moment.
You can watch Nick do his very best impression of his dad in the video below:
Happy Father's Day to all who celebrate.