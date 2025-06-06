SI

Diamondbacks Pitcher Corbin Burnes Will Undergo Tommy John Surgery

His 2025 season is now over.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes pitches in a game. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2025 season, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Friday.

This announcement comes days after Burnes appeared to injure his elbow on Sunday, causing him to leave the Diamondbacks' game in the fifth inning. He was put on the injured list on Tuesday, but will now miss the remainder of the season.

This is Burnes's first major injury of his MLB career, which began back in 2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner is in the first year of a six-year, $210 million contract he signed with the Diamondbacks over the offseason. He chose Arizona over other frontrunners like the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays, and is fresh off one season with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 11 games during the 2025 season, Burnes posted a 2.66 ERA across 64.1 innings pitched. He threw 63 strikeouts, while having 49 hits, 23 runs and seven home runs hit on him.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

