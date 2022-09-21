Drey Jameson Aces Dodger Stadium Test in D-backs 5-2 Win

In his second career start Drey Jameson drew the tough assignment of pitching against the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium. Dodger Stadium is one of the most intimidating ballparks to pitch in, especially for a rookie, given the loud environment and a very daunting lineup to navigate. Once again Jameson showed he's not intimidated by big league hitters, keying a 5-2 Diamondbacks victory.

The rookie right-hander was immediately put to the test, with the Dodgers putting on six baserunners in the first four innings, but he aced each test. The bullpen retired nine of the final 10 hitters they faced to shut the door. Jameson opened up with five zeros to push his scoreless streak up to 12 innings to start a career by a starting pitcher, second best in franchise history to Ryne Nelson's streak of 13 innings earlier this month. The streak ended in the sixth, when Max Muncy belted out a two-run homer.

His final line was six innings, seven hits, two runs, both earned, one walk, and seven strikeouts. He threw 62 of 94 pitches for strikes, picking up his second career win in as many starts. Jameson is now 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

After throwing mostly fastballs in his first career start, Jameson kept the Dodgers off balance with his slider. 33 of his 94 pitches were sliders, which was the equalizer against a fastball-hunting lineup. The Dodgers had no answer for Jameson's slider, which generated 10 swings and misses and responsible for six of his seven strikeouts. It showed that the rookie right-hander was able to make his own adjustments to counter how a team might try to attack him on the mound.

The D-backs took advantage of some sloppy defense by the Dodgers. After making two errors in the first game of the doubleheader, the Dodgers committed four errors in the second game. With two on and two out in the second, Sergio Alcántara hit a slow roller to the hole at short. Trea Turner could not get the handle on the ball and threw the ball into right field, allowing Emmanuel Rivera to score and give the D-backs the lead.

Arizona tacked on two more in the sixth without recording a hit. Two hit batters combined with a missed catch error by Tyler Anderson loaded the bases with no outs. With one out, Carson Kelly hit a fly ball to medium-deep right field for a sacrifice fly followed by a pair of throwing errors to allow another run to score.

After the Dodgers got to Jameson in the sixth, Ketel Marte answered with his 12th home run of the year doubling the lead to two runs. It was an encouraging sign for Marte, as he's been struggling to drive the ball in the second half. Corbin Carroll added an RBI triple down the right field line in the ninth to give the D-backs some breathing room.

The bullpen, which had a rough eighth inning in the first game of today's doubleheader, was able to keep the Dodgers off the bases. Mark Melancon, Luis Frias, Joe Mantiply, and Reyes Moronta combined for three scoreless innings. The only baserunner they allowed was an infield dribbler to short off the bat of Will Smith.

The D-backs will turn to lefty Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA) to try to even up the series. The Dodgers will send in Dustin May (2-2, 3.46 ERA), who is making his fifth start since returning from Tommy John surgery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM MST.