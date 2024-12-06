Dodgers Announce First Baseman Freddie Freeman Underwent Offseason Surgery
Freddie Freeman battled through an ankle injury throughout much of the postseason, pushing past the pain to help the Los Angeles Dodgers secure their World Series title.
After overcoming the pain throughout the course of the playoff run, Freeman addressed the issue during the offseason. The Dodgers announced Thursday that the star first baseman had undergone surgery on his ankle. The team said the procedure, which was performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung, consisted of “debridement and the removal of loose bodies.”
Freeman is expected to be ready to participate in spring training and doesn't figure to miss any of the 2025 regular season as a result of the procedure.
The 35-year-old sustained the ankle injury while running the bases in late September against the San Diego Padres. He missed the team's final series of the regular season but was able to return to action in time for the postseason.
His ankle was causing him some visible discomfort throughout the playoffs, hindering his ability to run the bases at some points. Still, Freeman collected 13 hits in 52 at-bats and ended the postseason with four home runs, 13 RBIs and a .810 OPS.
Last year, across 147 games, Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs.