SI

Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Had Surgery on Shoulder He Injured During World Series

Karl Rasmussen

Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani after striking out during World Series Game 4 vs. the New York Yankees.
Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani after striking out during World Series Game 4 vs. the New York Yankees. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. Although he played through the injury, it was clear that he was in pain throughout the remainder of the series and that the ailment impacted his ability to swing the bat.

On Tuesday, just under one week after the team clinched its eighth World Series title, the Dodgers announced that Ohtani had undergone surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

The Dodgers indicated that Ohtani had sustained a torn labrum in his left shoulder. After undergoing surgery, the team said it expects the 30-year-old to be ready for spring training.

Ohtani suffered the injury while sliding after stealing a base in Game 2. He remained in the leadoff spot for the remaining three games of the series but struggled at the plate. In Games 3, 4, and 5, Ohtani tallied just one hit in 14 plate appearances and could often be seen grimacing in pain when swinging.

This marks the second major surgery Ohtani has undergone in the past year-plus, having also had a procedure in September of 2023 to repair the UCL in his right elbow.

In 2024, Ohtani slashed .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and 59 stolen bases. Virtually a lock to win NL MVP, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB