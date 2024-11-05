Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Had Surgery on Shoulder He Injured During World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. Although he played through the injury, it was clear that he was in pain throughout the remainder of the series and that the ailment impacted his ability to swing the bat.
On Tuesday, just under one week after the team clinched its eighth World Series title, the Dodgers announced that Ohtani had undergone surgery to repair his injured shoulder.
The Dodgers indicated that Ohtani had sustained a torn labrum in his left shoulder. After undergoing surgery, the team said it expects the 30-year-old to be ready for spring training.
Ohtani suffered the injury while sliding after stealing a base in Game 2. He remained in the leadoff spot for the remaining three games of the series but struggled at the plate. In Games 3, 4, and 5, Ohtani tallied just one hit in 14 plate appearances and could often be seen grimacing in pain when swinging.
This marks the second major surgery Ohtani has undergone in the past year-plus, having also had a procedure in September of 2023 to repair the UCL in his right elbow.
In 2024, Ohtani slashed .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and 59 stolen bases. Virtually a lock to win NL MVP, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.