Dodgers' Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Make MLB Playoff History Not Seen in 15 Years
One of the biggest concerns about the Dodgers heading into the 2025 MLB postseason was the inconsistency and general lack of strength of their bullpen. So far in the NLCS against the Brewers, they've made any worries about their bullpen a moot point almost entirely.
Los Angeles jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the series, thanks to back-to-back superb performances from star pitchers Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The pair combined to pitch 17 innings over the last two games and surrendered just one run between the two.
Snell pitched 8.0 innings on Monday night, and Yamamoto followed that up by going for a complete game in a 5–1 win on Tuesday.
The Dodgers' duo of starters joined some elite company in MLB history as a result of their stellar outings. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Snell and Yamamoto are the first teammates to pitch back-to-back starts of eight-plus innings in the same postseason series since Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarner did it for the Giants in 2010. Lincecum and Bumgarner achieved the feat in Games 4 and 5 of the '10 World Series against the Rangers.
With two wins already under their belt, the Dodgers will turn the ball to Tyler Glasnow on Thursday for Game 3, and they'll have plenty of fresh arms available behind him, as the bullpen has pitched just one inning so far in the series. Shohei Ohtani is expected to be on the mound for Game 4.