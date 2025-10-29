How Dodgers, Blue Jays Recovered to Play Game 4 After World Series Marathon
After 18 innings, 609 pitches, 31 hits, and six hours and 39 minutes of baseball in Game 3 of the World Series, in which the Dodgers outlasted the Blue Jays into early Tuesday morning, the players and managers on both teams had to gear up for another contest later that day.
And if you were wondering what 18 consecutive innings of baseball does to the human body, look no further than what Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement deadpanned to the media after Toronto's resilient 6-2 win over Los Angeles in Game 4 on Wednesday.
"Just tons of energy," Clement quipped to ESPN. "The body didn't hurt at all. Just exactly what you'd think after playing 18 innings."
So how did these baseball players, who sometimes seem not-human with some of the feats they accomplish—looking at you Shohei Ohtani—recover to get back on the diamond for Game 4?
Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went the natural route
Ohtani is not just the best player on the Dodgers, he might also be the best sleeper. The two-way superstar is known among his teammates as "an epic sleeper", an individual who routinely hits the hay and catches 12 hours of Z's. So he even sleeps extraordinarily.
But in all seriousness, Ohtani, who allowed four earned runs over six innings pitched and went 0-for-3 with a walk at the plate, said he felt he had a good night's rest before Game 4.
"I slept at 2 a.m. Felt pretty good about being able to have a quality sleep," Ohtani said after the game through interpreter Will Ireton.
With Game 3 ending just shy of midnight Pacific time, it's clear that Ohtani wasted no time in getting to bed. Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opted for the same strategy.
And the Blue Jays slugger had no trouble getting to sleep.
"To be honest, I slept like a baby," Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron. "We all know it was a long game. It hurts when you lose a game like that. But I was so tired that I just went to sleep."
But for some, getting sleep wasn't so easy.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted for a sleep aid
Roberts, perhaps burdened by the weight of a skipper's decision-making power or just plain old adrenaline, needed a little assist when bedtime arrived.
"I think everyone's certainly different," Roberts said before the start of Game 4. "I took a little sleep aid to get off my high and woke up with clarity, freshness and excited to go tonight."
And of course, for those who couldn't sleep or didn't get as much sleep as they desired, there was always coffee.
Caffeine the key to the Blue Jays' Game 4 victory?
"I mean, it's baseball," Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger said. "It's the World Series. So, you get that adrenaline with the fans here and everything and it being the World Series. And that kinda gets you through it.
"And a lot of caffeine."