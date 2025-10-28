Every Record That Was Broken During Dodgers-Blue Jays 18-Inning World Series Game 3
Game 3 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays was a complete marathon. In some ways, it was two games in one. The game took 18 innings to reach its finale before Freddie Freeman finally ended it all with one swing of the bat. Eighteen innings is tied for the longest World Series game in MLB history.
That was far from the only World Series record fans were treated to Monday night (or Tuesday morning).
Let's take a look at every record that was broken:
Shohei Ohtani was intentionally walked four times, the most in a single game in MLB postseason history. He also set the World Series record for the most times getting on base. Ohtani broke the record after his seventh time on base, and he ended up reaching a total of nine times. He also tied MLB's regular season record by reaching base nine times.
That's not all Ohtani achieved. He became the first player since 1906 to record four extra-base hits in a World Series game, having hit two home runs and two doubles before the Blue Jays opted out of pitching to him altogether.
The Dodgers and Blue Jays combined to strand 37 runners on base, the most ever in a postseason game. The two teams also used a total of 19 pitchers, nine for Toronto and 10 for L.A., which is the most in a playoff game in league history. Those pitchers combined to throw 609 pitches, which is—you guessed it—a World Series record.
Additionally, there were a total of 153 plate appearances across the 18-inning affair, also a record for the Fall Classic.
The game took a total of six hours and 39 minutes from start to finish, making it the second-longest World Series game in history behind Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, which spanned seven hours and 20 minutes.
Freeman's walk-off home run in the 18th inning made him the first player to ever hit multiple walk-off home runs in the World Series. He hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series against the Yankees, and once again played hero for L.A. late into Game 3.
This game had a bit of everything. Clayton Kershaw made a 12th-inning relief appearance and worked his way out of a bases loaded jam. Ohtani wasn't retired at the plate a single time, though he was thrown out stealing second. Neither starting pitcher made it out of the fifth inning, and the bullpens, often considered the weakness of both teams, took the reins for more than 13 innings.
Game 3 was an instant classic, and after that gauntlet of showdown, the Blue Jays and Dodgers will try to rest up before they go again for Game 4 on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.