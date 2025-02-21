Dodgers' Bobby Miller Shares Message for Fans After Taking Line Drive Off Head
The first game of spring training featured a very scary moment for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller. During the third inning of the Dodgers' Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs, Miller hung a curveball to Michael Busch, who hit a line drive directly off of the pitcher's head.
The ball, which registered at 105.5 miles per hour off the bat, sent Miller to the ground. After being examined by the team trainer, as well as manager Dave Roberts and his teammates, Miller was able to walk off the field under his own power.
While Miller is in concussion protocol, it appears that he is in good spirits. He took to social media to share a message with fans on Thursday night, thanking them for their support.
Miller impressed as a Dodgers rookie in 2023, posting an 11–4 record with 3.76 ERA through 124.1 innings. Shoulder issues limited him to 13 starts and 56 innings last season, and he struggled to an 8.52 ERA.
He and the Dodgers hope that this latest setback is a minor one, but more importantly, that he is O.K. after the frightening moment.