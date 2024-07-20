Dodgers Chasing Garrett Crochet at MLB Trade Deadline, per Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent more than $1 billion to improve their roster over the offseason, but they're still looking for more.
A report from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez on Saturday claims the Dodgers are looking to add starting pitching before Major League Baseball's trade deadline. They're setting their sights high as well, as Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet is at the top of their list.
Gonzalez reports, "Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet is considered to be at the top of the Dodgers' list, regardless of whether he's a starter or a reliever the rest of the way (Crochet, a converted starter, has already topped 100 innings after throwing no more than 65 in a season dating to his days at Tennessee). He could be, at the very least, a key multi-inning member of the Dodgers' bullpen -- but the White Sox will ask for a return based on his value as a starter nonetheless."
Crochet is arguably the top starting pitcher available at the deadline as he's in the midst of a breakout season. Through 20 starts he's 6–6 with a 3.02 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 150 strikeouts against 23 walks in 107.1 innings. He leads all MLB pitchers in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings, and fWAR (3.9), while sitting second in FIP (2.37), and fourth in WHIP.
Durability is the issue for Crochet. Tommy John surgery wiped out his entire 2022 season, and he only pitched 12.2 innings in 2023 following his recovery. This is the first full season he has pitched and, as Gonzalez noted, he has already gone 42.1 innings longer than at any point in his career. It's also worth noting he dealt with arm soreness early during his junior year at Tennessee in 2020 before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crochet could be ticketed for the bullpen for the rest of the season. He is under team control through the 2026 season, but no one knows how he'll handle this workload moving forward. He's risky.
The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West, entering Saturday's action with a 57–41 record and a seven-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The starting rotation is a mess right now, though. Clayton Kershaw is currently on a minor league rehab assignment, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the 60-day IL with shoulder issues, Dustin May is out for the season, Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow are both out and Bobby Miller was demoted.
Los Angeles needs starting pitching help, and Crochet is reportedly the big target as the deadline approaches.