Dodgers Veteran Clayton Kershaw to Begin Rehab Stint This Week
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is progressing well in his recovery from offseason surgeries on his knee and toe and will begin a rehab stint in Triple-A Oklahoma City this week, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Monday.
Kershaw was placed on the 60-day injured list prior to the start of the season as he continued his recovery. His first start in Triple-A will come on Wednesday, which will formally begin his 30-day rehab window. He's eligible to come off the injured list on May 17.
Kershaw threw just 30.0 innings last season as he was plagued by the knee and toe ailments. He went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA.
The injuries have piled up a bit for Kershaw in the last several seasons. He has not thrown more than 132 innings since 2019.
However, when he's pitched, he's been effective. Kershaw posted a 2.46 ERA in 2023 in 131.2 innings pitched, aligning to the 2.50 ERA he's posted in his Hall of Fame career. The 10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young winner and former league MVP is looking to prove he still has something left in the tank when he will hopefully join the Dodgers next month.