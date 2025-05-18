Dodgers Cut Ties With Longtime Utility Player Chris Taylor
The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated longtime utility player Chris Taylor for assignment, according to a report from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Taylor joins Austin Barnes, the team's longtime catcher, in being designated for assignment this weekend. Barnes and Taylor were the two longest-tenured members of the franchise.
In 28 games this season, Taylor had seven hits in 35 plate appearances, batting .200. He's been used almost entirely in a reserve role off the bench for the Dodgers, who sit at 29-17 on the season and in first-place in the National League West.
Taylor spent the last decade with the Dodgers, where he won two World Series titles and made one All-Star team in 2021. Taylor was also named co-MVP of the NLCS in 2017, when he hit .316 with two home runs and five runs scored in the five-game series win over the Chicago Cubs,