Dodgers Cut Ties With Longtime Utility Player Chris Taylor

Taylor joins Austin Barnes in being designated for assignment.

Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated longtime utility player Chris Taylor for assignment.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated longtime utility player Chris Taylor for assignment, according to a report from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Taylor joins Austin Barnes, the team's longtime catcher, in being designated for assignment this weekend. Barnes and Taylor were the two longest-tenured members of the franchise.

In 28 games this season, Taylor had seven hits in 35 plate appearances, batting .200. He's been used almost entirely in a reserve role off the bench for the Dodgers, who sit at 29-17 on the season and in first-place in the National League West.

Taylor spent the last decade with the Dodgers, where he won two World Series titles and made one All-Star team in 2021. Taylor was also named co-MVP of the NLCS in 2017, when he hit .316 with two home runs and five runs scored in the five-game series win over the Chicago Cubs,

