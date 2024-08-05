Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Says Son Maximus Has Returned Home From Hospital
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea on Sunday shared news that their son Maximus had returned home from the hospital in a post on Instagram.
"After 8 LONG days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME! Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together."
"Thank you God for this miracle. Also, thank you to our incredible team of of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon."
The Dodgers placed Freeman on the family emergency list on July 27 as his son Maximus, 3, underwent tests. Freeman's son had been dealing with synovitis, temporary inflation of the hip and a viral infection during the All-Star break earlier in July.
On Thursday, Freeman's wife shared that Maximus had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness, numbness or paralysis, according to the Mayo Clinic.
In the post, Freeman's wife explained that Maximus had rapidly declined into full-body paralysis and that the family was fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time to reinforce his lungs. He had shown improvements over a two-day period at the hospital, including being taken off of a ventilator.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Friday said that Freeman was taking swings while away from the team and that the club will fully support the time the eight-time MLB All-Star needs to be with his family, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.
The Dodgers begin a six-game homestand, starting with Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.