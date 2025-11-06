Dodgers Make Decision on Max Muncy’s 2026 Player Option
Max Muncy is coming off his third World Series win with the Dodgers, and he’s here to stay in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers picked up the third baseman’s 2026 player option on Thursday, ESPN’s Alden González reported. Muncy’s option is valued at $10 million for next season. He will return to Los Angeles for his ninth season.
Muncy was a hero of sorts in his World Series appearances vs. the Blue Jays. In Game 7, Muncy hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to keep the Dodgers’ repeat chances alive. Los Angeles trailed Toronto 4-3 after Muncy’s 373-foot homer. The Dodgers went on to tie the game in the ninth thanks to a home run hit by Miguel Rojas before clinching the title in the 11th. In 17 postseason games this year, Muncy averaged .214/.353/.411, while notching 12 hits, eight runs, three homers and three RBIs.
Muncy played a shortened 2025 season as he landed on the IL twice during the year, once for hyperextending his knee and then again for suffering a Grade 1 oblique strain. In 100 game appearances, Muncy averaged .243/.376/.470, while logging 76 hits, 48 runs, 19 homers and 67 RBIs.