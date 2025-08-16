Dodgers Third Baseman Max Muncy Lands on IL for Second Time This Season
Los Angeles Dodgers star third baseman Max Muncy was placed on the injured list on Friday after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 oblique strain.
Muncy felt a pull in his side during batting practice on Wednesday and the soreness caused him to become a late scratch to the lineup. The soreness did not subside on Thursday's off day, so the Dodgers placed him on the injured list.
Muncy missed most of July after hyperextending his knee, but returned to the lineup earlier this month. Since returning from injury, Muncy was 8-for-23 with four home runs in eight games. The sputtering Dodgers are 12-21 since July 3rd when the franchise held a nine-game lead in the NL West. The Dodgers now trail the San Diego Padres by a game in the division race.
The Dodgers are hoping to have Muncy back prior to the end of the regular season.