Dodgers, Mets, Yankees Face Penalty in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
Spending a ton of money does have consequences in Major League Baseball.
On Tuesday as MLB held the lottery for its 2025 draft, three teams were punished and won't have selections in the reverse order of the final standings. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees all exceeded the second surcharge threshold of the league's competitive balance tax during the 2024 season. As a result, their first selections in the 2025 draft will be dropped 10 spots.
As a result of this penalty, the Mets will have the 38th overall pick, while the Yankees will own the 39th selection and the Dodgers will have to wait until the 40th pick to start their draft.
The Washington Nationals won the lottery, while the Los Angeles Angels nabbed the second pick and the Seattle Mariners will select third. The Colorado Rockies tied for the best odds to earn the first pick but will settle for selecting fourth. The St. Louis Cardinals will pick fifth and the Pittsburgh Pirates will get the sixth selection.
The Miami Marlins were tied for the best odds to nab the top selection but fell completely out of the lottery portion and will pick seventh.