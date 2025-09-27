SI

Dodgers Reliever Brock Stewart Out for Season As Team's Bullpen Depth Wears Thin

Heading into the postseason, the Dodgers are down another bullpen arm.

Mike McDaniel

Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart will undergo season ending shoulder surgery.
Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart will undergo season ending shoulder surgery. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart is done for the season, as he's set to undergo season ending shoulder surgery, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday.

The injury news about Stewart being shut down was hardly a surprise. The righty hasn't pitched since the middle of August due to his sore shoulder.

Stewart will undergo a debridement procedure, and will be on the shelf for at least six months. L.A. general manager Brandon Gomes said that the franchise does not expect him to be ready for spring's Opening Day, but that he could return sometime in the first half of the season if all goes well.

Stewart was acquired by the Dodgers from the Twins at the trade deadline, and finishes the season with a 2.63 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched. Stewart's injury is the latest blow to a Dodgers bullpen that has been up-and-down during the second half of the season.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB