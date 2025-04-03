Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani's Walk-Off Celebration Was Funny Imitation of His Commercial
Everyone saw Shohei Ohtani club a walk-off home run on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.
But what some people might have missed was the subtle and amusing way in which Ohtani and the Dodgers decided to celebrate said walk-off. As Ohtani rounded third base and headed for the plate, he perfectly imitated the gesture he made in a commercial for a Japanese skincare company while Dodgers teammate Miguel Rojas gave him a Gatorade shower.
Check out the amusing celebration, which was first pointed out on X by Chad Moriyama.
That's too funny. The commercial in question was one Ohtani did for a Japanese company called Decorté, in which he models one of the cosmetics brand's best-selling products, Liposome Advanced Repair Serum.
This Ohtani celebration could become a trend should the defending-champion Dodgers (8-0) keep on winning in 2025.