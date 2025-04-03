Shohei Ohtani Joked That Dodgers Fan Gave Him Bobblehead Demand Before Walk-Off Homer
When Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out and the game tied at 5 against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, he wasn't just facing the pressure of the moment.
The weight of fan expectations, heightened in light of the fact that Wednesday was his bobblehead night, were also bearing down on the three-time MVP.
But Ohtani delivered, crushing a first-pitch changeup into the center field seats for a walk-off home run to keep the undefeated Dodgers' record unblemished. After the game, Ohtani, speaking through interpreter Will Ireton to Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson, joked that a fan made certain that he knew what was really at stake before he dug into the batter's box.
"You know, just looking for a really good pitch to hit," Ohtani said when asked what he saw in the at-bat. "But one of the fans was telling me, 'It's your bobblehead night, so you better get a hit.' So, I'm glad I was able to do that."
Now, that's real pressure. Dodgers fans, for the second straight season, showed up hours before the game to ensure they'd get their hands on the bobblehead, which featured a miniature Ohtani holding the National League MVP trophy he won in '24, his first season with the club.
Not only did they go home with a bobblehead, they went home after having witnessed a signature moment from the man himself.