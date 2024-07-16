SI

How Shohei Ohtani Helped Dodgers Teammate Teoscar Hernandez Win Home Run Derby

Ohtani had some good advice for Hernandez.

Tim Capurso

Jul 2, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Teoscar Hernandez became the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tx., and he did it with the help of one of his Dodgers teammates.

None other than two-time American League MVP and 2024 National League MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani delivered some sound advice to Hernandez before the Derby, words that the latter shared following his Derby victory.

"[Ohtani] said to hit the ball to left-center, to not pull it, because I had a better chance, because of the way my swing was, to go over there," Hernández recalled. "It's far, but he said, ‘It's better for you.’"

When Ohtani, a two-time Silver Slugger and arguably the best baseball player in the world right now, offers you pointers on hitting, you listen.

And that's exactly what the right-handed hitting Hernandez, a two-time Silver Slugger himself, did. The Dodgers outfielder hit all but one of his 49 home runs across the Derby's three rounds to either left field or left center.

And Hernandez didn't have many cheap home runs either, as he hit the second-longest dinger of the Derby, a 466-foot blast in Round 1.

And he has Ohtani, partly, to thank for the stellar performance.

Tim Capurso

