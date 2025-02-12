Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gives Update on Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Plans in 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be cleared to pitch sometime this summer, manager Dave Roberts said at spring training on Wednesday.
And when Ohtani is ready to go on the mound, he will not require a rehab stint to get ready, according to Roberts.
Ohtani will not pitch in Cactus League action this spring, but he will participate as a designated hitter as usual to get warmed up for the upcoming season.
Ohtani is fresh off winning National League MVP and his first World Series title in Los Angeles after batting .310 last season with 54 home runs and 130 RBI. He did not pitch a season ago due to elbow issues stemming from an injury during his time with the Los Angeles Angels.
When Ohtani returns to the mound, he will certainly be a boon to an already-loaded Dodgers rotation. Ohtani has posted a career 3.01 ERA over 481.2 innings in his career, with 608 career strikeouts.