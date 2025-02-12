SI

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gives Update on Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Plans in 2025

Ohtani will not require a rehab stint this summer, according to the Dodgers manager.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not require a rehab stint before pitching this summer.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not require a rehab stint before pitching this summer. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be cleared to pitch sometime this summer, manager Dave Roberts said at spring training on Wednesday.

And when Ohtani is ready to go on the mound, he will not require a rehab stint to get ready, according to Roberts.

Ohtani will not pitch in Cactus League action this spring, but he will participate as a designated hitter as usual to get warmed up for the upcoming season.

Ohtani is fresh off winning National League MVP and his first World Series title in Los Angeles after batting .310 last season with 54 home runs and 130 RBI. He did not pitch a season ago due to elbow issues stemming from an injury during his time with the Los Angeles Angels.

When Ohtani returns to the mound, he will certainly be a boon to an already-loaded Dodgers rotation. Ohtani has posted a career 3.01 ERA over 481.2 innings in his career, with 608 career strikeouts.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB