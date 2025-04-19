SI

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Celebrate Birth of First-Born Daughter

A big day for the three-time MVP.

Tom Dierberger

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka attend a game between the Lakers and Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 8.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka attend a game between the Lakers and Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 8. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday that he and his wife, Mamiko, have recently welcomed their first child.

"Welcome to the Ohtani family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.

"I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."

The Dodgers placed Ohtani on the paternity list on Friday, where he can remain for up to three days, meaning he'll likely be back on the field for Los Angeles's series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. If Ohtani needs more time with family, he can be transferred to the restricted list.

Ohtani is off to a great start to the 2025 campaign. Through 20 games, Ohtani is batting .288/.380/.550 with six homers, eight RBIs and five stolen bases.

