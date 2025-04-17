Shohei Ohtani's Selfless Move in Dugout for Teammates Loved by MLB Fans
Shohei Ohtani has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball ever since his first game way back in 2018. He's also been a heck of a teammate during his days with the Angels and now with the Dodgers.
If you needed any more proof of that, then check out what he was seen doing in the Dodgers during a recent game. Ohtani, who is the reigning NL MVP, went over to the water cooler and poured eight drinks. None of them were for him, however. Instead, he just wanted to make things easier for his teammates when they got parched.
