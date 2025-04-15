Dodger Stadium to Officially Serve As Venue for 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
Dodger Stadium will officially host the baseball competition of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times's Thuc Nhi Nguyen reported on Tuesday.
This isn't the first time Olympic baseball will be played at the iconic Dodger Stadium—the ballpark was used in 1984 when baseball was part of the demonstration games during the Los Angeles Olympics. Team USA won a silver medal that year. Baseball didn't become an official Olympic sport until 1992, and it's been played six times total in the Games.
Baseball was not played in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it was last played during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA won another silver medal that year, falling to Japan.
"America’s favorite pastime will capture the world’s attention when baseball makes its Olympic return in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums,” LA28 said in a statement. “It has hosted countless record-breaking games, including 11 World Series, the most recent being in 2024, and will continue to break records in 2028."
The 2028 Summer Olympics will begin on July 14, 2028.