SI

Dodger Stadium to Officially Serve As Venue for 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

The iconic MLB stadium will be center stage for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Madison Williams

A general view of Dodger Stadium is shown.
A general view of Dodger Stadium is shown. / Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos
In this story:

Dodger Stadium will officially host the baseball competition of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times's Thuc Nhi Nguyen reported on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Olympic baseball will be played at the iconic Dodger Stadium—the ballpark was used in 1984 when baseball was part of the demonstration games during the Los Angeles Olympics. Team USA won a silver medal that year. Baseball didn't become an official Olympic sport until 1992, and it's been played six times total in the Games.

Baseball was not played in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it was last played during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA won another silver medal that year, falling to Japan.

"America’s favorite pastime will capture the world’s attention when baseball makes its Olympic return in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums,” LA28 said in a statement. “It has hosted countless record-breaking games, including 11 World Series, the most recent being in 2024, and will continue to break records in 2028."

The 2028 Summer Olympics will begin on July 14, 2028.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB