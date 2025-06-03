Dodgers to Sign Veteran Righty to Bolster Injury-Plagued Bullpen
The veteran will be available for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets.
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran righty Jose Urena to bolster their injury-plagued bullpen, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Urena will be available to pitch Tuesday against the New York Mets - the team that he began the season with. Urena had been pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays since May, but was designated for assignment over the weekend. He elected free agency on Monday and was quickly signed by the Dodgers, who are in desperate need of healthy bullpen arms.
Urena has posted a 5.87 ERA in seven games this season, including two starts. He has not recorded a decision, but does have one save. The 33-year-old holds a career 4.78 ERA across 10 major league seasons.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published