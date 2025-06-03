SI

Dodgers to Sign Veteran Righty to Bolster Injury-Plagued Bullpen

The veteran will be available for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets.

Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran Jose Urena.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran Jose Urena. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran righty Jose Urena to bolster their injury-plagued bullpen, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Urena will be available to pitch Tuesday against the New York Mets - the team that he began the season with. Urena had been pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays since May, but was designated for assignment over the weekend. He elected free agency on Monday and was quickly signed by the Dodgers, who are in desperate need of healthy bullpen arms.

Urena has posted a 5.87 ERA in seven games this season, including two starts. He has not recorded a decision, but does have one save. The 33-year-old holds a career 4.78 ERA across 10 major league seasons.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB