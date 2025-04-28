Elly De La Cruz May Be the Only Baseball Player Faster Than Corbin Carroll
Hitting two triples in one MLB game is rare. It's not four home runs in a single game rare, but it's not something you see everyday. Unless it's yesterday when Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Corbin Carroll hit triples in a 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Carroll led off the game for the Diamondbacks with a triple in the bottom of the first. He ran so fast that the official MLB X account posted a video clocking him at 11.02 seconds and noted it was the "fastest home-to-third time in the Majors this season."
This distinction lasted a little more than an hour before Carroll hit his second triple of the game in the 7th inning and was clocked at 10.87 seconds. This inspired a second and third post from the MLB account. First one asking, "What's faster than fast?" and then another with both triples featured.
So what's faster than Corbin Carroll? Not much except for probably Elly De La Cruz. The Cinninati Reds shortstop was clocked at a slightly faster 10.84 seconds from home to third back in 2023.
Think about how fast Elly De La Cruz is. Then think about how fast Corbin Carroll is. Now think about how fast both guys have to be to be considered as fast as each other. That's really, really fast.