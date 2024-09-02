Elly De La Cruz Had MLB Fans in Awe With Cool Move After Hitting a Double
The Reds shortstop continues to be the most exciting player in baseball.
In this story:
Elly De La Cruz continues to be the most exciting player in baseball and if you need any more proof of that then you just need to see what he did during a game against the Brewers this past Friday.
De La Cruz, who leads MLB with 61 stolen bases (Shohei Ohtani is second with 43), showed off his speed against Milwaukee when he hit a hard liner into right center and easily turned it into a standup double.
Then, he saw the ball got away from second baseman Andruw Monasterio and took off for third like it was no big deal.
De La Cruz made all of this look way too easy:
Fans were rightfully in awe of him yet again:
More MLB
Published