Elly De La Cruz Had Perfect Answer When Asked Who’s the Most Exciting Player in MLB
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has quickly become a star at the major league level. He can hit for power, he can do incredible things in the field, and he can steal all of the bases.
One of the best parts about De La Cruz's game is that he has so much fun playing it. That was on display recently when he recorded the funniest force out of the MLB season.
De La Cruz, who leads the league with 57 stolen bases (Shohei Ohtani is second with 32 steals), sat down with ESPN's Jeff Passan this week for an interview and delivered a perfect answer when he was asked who he thinks is the most exciting player in MLB.
"You're sitting right in front of him," he said.
De La Cruz added he loves watching Fernando Tatís Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge but his first answer was the right one.
At only 22-years-old, it seems like De La Cruz is just getting started. Which is great for baseball fans.