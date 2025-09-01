Elly De La Cruz Shows Off Reaction Time With Slick Double Play vs. Blue Jays
The Reds hosted the Blue Jays on Monday as part of a full MLB slate on Labor Day. It did not take long for the always-entertaining Elly De La Cruz to ensure the fans got their money's worth on the holiday.
In the top of the first inning Toronto got the action started with a leadoff single by George Springer, who then stole second to put himself in great position to give the visitors an early lead. Unfortunately for the Jays, EDLC had other plans.
In the next at-bat Addison Barger smacked a liner up the middle that, against a normal infield or even other shortstops, would have likely resulted in an RBI single. Instead, De La Cruz leapt into the air to snag the liner to earn the out— then turned around and dove to the second base bag to catch Springer off the base for the double play. It was awesome.
What a slick highlight from the shortstop.
It was also important for Cincinnati. The season is now at the point where every single game matters and the Reds entered Monday four games out of the last wild card spot in the NL. Every out counts. These two just happened to come in the form of a cool highlight from De La Cruz.