SI

Elly De La Cruz Shows Off Reaction Time With Slick Double Play vs. Blue Jays

Liam McKeone

Elly De La Cruz pulled off a sweet double play against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Elly De La Cruz pulled off a sweet double play against the Blue Jays on Monday. / MLB on
In this story:

The Reds hosted the Blue Jays on Monday as part of a full MLB slate on Labor Day. It did not take long for the always-entertaining Elly De La Cruz to ensure the fans got their money's worth on the holiday.

In the top of the first inning Toronto got the action started with a leadoff single by George Springer, who then stole second to put himself in great position to give the visitors an early lead. Unfortunately for the Jays, EDLC had other plans.

In the next at-bat Addison Barger smacked a liner up the middle that, against a normal infield or even other shortstops, would have likely resulted in an RBI single. Instead, De La Cruz leapt into the air to snag the liner to earn the out— then turned around and dove to the second base bag to catch Springer off the base for the double play. It was awesome.

What a slick highlight from the shortstop.

It was also important for Cincinnati. The season is now at the point where every single game matters and the Reds entered Monday four games out of the last wild card spot in the NL. Every out counts. These two just happened to come in the form of a cool highlight from De La Cruz.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB