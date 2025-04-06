SI

Elly De La Cruz’s Stunningly Bad Steal Try Had MLB Fans in Awe of the Brewers Catcher

Andy Nesbitt

Elly De La Cruz doesn't usually get thrown out like this while trying to steal a base.
Elly De La Cruz doesn't usually get thrown out like this while trying to steal a base. / @MLB
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is used to stealing bases with ease, which made what happened to him in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers so shocking.

In case you missed it, De La Cruz was looking to swipe second base during the first inning when he was thrown out by Eric Haase, who fired an absolute missile to Joey Ortiz who applied the tag for the easy out.

De La Cruz, who angered some people Friday night when he tried to break up a no-hitter by laying down a bunt in the sixth inning, led the league with 67 stolen bases last season. But he has only two thus far in 2025.

This throw by Haase was so good:

Fans were rightfully in awe:

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB