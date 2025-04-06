Elly De La Cruz’s Stunningly Bad Steal Try Had MLB Fans in Awe of the Brewers Catcher
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is used to stealing bases with ease, which made what happened to him in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers so shocking.
In case you missed it, De La Cruz was looking to swipe second base during the first inning when he was thrown out by Eric Haase, who fired an absolute missile to Joey Ortiz who applied the tag for the easy out.
De La Cruz, who angered some people Friday night when he tried to break up a no-hitter by laying down a bunt in the sixth inning, led the league with 67 stolen bases last season. But he has only two thus far in 2025.
This throw by Haase was so good:
Fans were rightfully in awe:
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published