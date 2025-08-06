SI

Embattled Max Kepler Homers After Manager Has to Explain Why He’s in the Lineup

Stephen Douglas

Max Kepler homered against the Baltimore Orioles hours after his manager had to justify his place in the lineup.
Max Kepler started in left field for the Philadelphia Phillies and went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. The strong performance at the plate came a short time after manager Rob Thomson had to explain why he was even in the lineup to the Philadelphia media.

According to Thomson, he had told his outfielders that they would be a platoon for six days which is why Kepler was in left on Tuesday while Weston Wilson and Harrison Bader, who both hit home runs in Monday's game, were out of the lineup tonight.

That opened the door for Kepler to hit his first home run since June 22nd a day after Bader hit his first home run as a Phillie.

Kepler talked about his struggles during a rare postgame interview and joked that "the boos are their love language" when asked about Phillies fans.

The Phillies acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline form the Minnesota Twins.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

