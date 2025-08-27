Kiké Hernández’s Face Said It All After Freddie Freeman’s Incredible Scoop
Enrique Hernández returned to the Dodgers lineup for the first time in nearly two months on Tuesday after five rehab appearances in Triple A. The Dodgers beat the Reds 6-3 in Hernández's first game back for their third straight win. Hernández went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring another.
Hernández was also tested in the field as he handled a bouncing ball hit by Spencer Steer in the top of the eighth and had to hurry a throw to Freddie Freeman at first. Hernández's throw hit the grass in front of first and took a hard bounce towards Freeman who made a great play to snag it just before Steer hit the bag.
Hernández's face was a combination of amazement and agony. And probably some other complex emotions. It's actually hard to tell because it's just such a funny face to see a person make.
The Dodgers currently have a one-game lead over the Padres in the NL East.