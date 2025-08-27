SI

Kiké Hernández’s Face Said It All After Freddie Freeman’s Incredible Scoop

Stephen Douglas

Freddie Freeman made a great play scooping a throw in the dirt against the Reds.
Enrique Hernández returned to the Dodgers lineup for the first time in nearly two months on Tuesday after five rehab appearances in Triple A. The Dodgers beat the Reds 6-3 in Hernández's first game back for their third straight win. Hernández went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring another.

Hernández was also tested in the field as he handled a bouncing ball hit by Spencer Steer in the top of the eighth and had to hurry a throw to Freddie Freeman at first. Hernández's throw hit the grass in front of first and took a hard bounce towards Freeman who made a great play to snag it just before Steer hit the bag.

Hernández's face was a combination of amazement and agony. And probably some other complex emotions. It's actually hard to tell because it's just such a funny face to see a person make.

Kike Hernández couldn’t believe Freddie Freeman was able to come up with a ball he threw in the dirt. / @ChadMoriyama

The Dodgers currently have a one-game lead over the Padres in the NL East.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

