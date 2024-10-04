ESPN Analytics Graphic Had Jake Bauers's Homer vs. Mets Traveling Just Six Feet
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers went into the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 3 of the NL wild-card series tied at zero. That's when Jake Bauers led off the bottom half of the inning with a pinch-hit home run. Sal Frelick followed with a home run on the very next pitch to give the Brewers a 2–0 lead, but many fans were left wondering how Bauers homered when the launch angle of his home run was negative-17 degrees?
And why did it only travel six feet?
Was this the shortest home run in MLB postseason history?
For fans who have been frustrated by the various graphics that ESPN has used on the scorebug this postseason—most notably the constant use of the win probability chart—this bad math was little consolation.
We may never know how far Bauers's home run actually traveled, but at least we know the Brewers scored a run and you don't need a nerd to tell you that.