ESPN Cameras Linger on Mookie Betts While Discussing Rafael Devers Trade
The Boston Red Sox completed a shocking trade on Sunday that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The news broke right before the Giants were about to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN, which resulted in an awkward open to the broadcast.
It remained a unique viewing experience as ESPN's premier baseball insider Jeff Passan joined the show to discuss the trade. Passan brought up Mookie Betts, another former future franchise cornerstone of the Red Sox that the team traded away just as Casey Schmitt, who started at third for the Giants on Sunday, fouled a ball off his foot. As Schmitt went down in pain, cameras quickly cut to Betts. Then after showing a short highlight reel from Devers, they went back to Betts in what must have been a very painful viewing experience for fans watching in the New England region.
Schmitt ended up fouling out to right field and then left the game a short time later. According to Buster Olney, Matt Chapman, the Giants injured gold glove third baseman, could be out for the rest of June so Devers may find himself on the hot corner in San Francisco very soon. The good news is the Giants just traded for somebody who can play third.
It should also be noted that when Schmitt caught a line drive by Betts in the first inning, Karl Ravech joked that the play had been made by Devers.