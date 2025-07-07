ESPN's David Cone Had Ultimate Reverse Announcer Jinx Before Seiya Suzuki Home Run
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were battling on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, though there wasn't much battling done, to be frank.
During the fifth inning, with the Cubs holding a 10–0 lead, star slugger Seiya Suzuki came to the plate, prompting the broadcast booth to question how Suzuki had not been voted into the All-Star Game. While discussing his snub, Cone alluded to the possibility of the 30-year-old participating in the Home Run Derby.
As soon as the comment left his mouth, Suzuki answered with a loud crack of his bat, smashing a 405-foot home run to right-center field. It was his 25th of the season, which ranks fourth in the National League.
Have a look at Cone's reverse announcer jinx:
"How about a late entry into the home run contest, too?" asked Cone. "He gets named and will participate. I'm down."
Suzuki took the very next pitch over the Wrigley Field wall.
"My work here is done," added Cone.
Suzuki was certainly one of MLB's biggest All-Star snubs. He's been prolific at the plate for Chicago and is slashing .264/.320/.562 with 25 home runs and an MLB-leading 77 RBIs. Cone was campaigning for the Japan native to be rewarded with his rightful place in the All-Star Game, and based on Suzuki's timely home run, the Derby wouldn't be a bad fit for him, either.