ESPN Honored Bob Uecker With Special Tribute on Yankees-Brewers Broadcast
Baseball is back as MLB Opening Day is here, but it doesn't quite feel the same without the voice of Mr. Baseball, the late great Bob Uecker. Uecker, who called Milwaukee Brewers games on the radio for 54 seasons and infamously starred as hilariously unpredictable play-by-play announcer Harry Doyle in the movie Major League, passed away at the age of 90 back in January.
So, before the start of the Opening Day game between the New York Yankees and Uecker's Brewers, ESPN fittingly honored the beloved announcer with a special tribute before the start of the game.
The tribute included some photos of Uecker over the years, as well as some of his best calls. Then, Bill Schroeder, a former Brewers player and longtime color commentator who knew Uecker for over 40 years, summed up Mr. Baseball perfectly.
"No one loved the game, nobody loved the Brewers, nobody loved Milwaukee more than Bob Uecker," Schroeder said. "He cherished every day at the ballpark. Had integrity, loyalty, class. Had time for everybody and anybody."
"He taught us to respect the game, respect the players and to always cherish what we do for a living—coming to the ballpark and doing baseball games. He is missed—there's a big hole in the heart of the Brewer family and you know he's looking down upon them and hoping to get to a World Series."
Well said.