Eugenio Suarez Leaves Game After Being Hit By Pitch As Trade Speculation Swirls
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is baseball's consensus top trade candidate this season, as the Diamondbacks appear primed to rent out their slugger ahead of his free agency.
However, a wrench was thrown into their plans Monday. Suarez was hit on the hand by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers, forcing him out of the game.
Tigers pitcher Will Vest threw the fateful pitch in the ninth inning—a 95 mph sinker with his team ahead 5–1. Suarez left the contest 1-for-3.
This season, the Venezuela native is slashing .247/.319/.579 with 36 home runs and an MLB-best 87 RBIs—yet another plus season for one of the game's most consistent sluggers. Suarez owns six 30-homer seasons and three 100-RBI seasons since debuting in 2014.
After the game, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo signaled Suarez would receive X-rays and called him day-to-day, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
The Diamondbacks are currently 51-56, and is 6.5 games back of the National League's final wild-card playoff spot. It will play two more games against Detroit before the trade deadline, which is Thursday.