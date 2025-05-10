SI

Even Aaron Judge Was in Awe of Jasson Dominguez's Historic Three-Homer Game

Tim Capurso

Dominguez on Friday became the youngest player in Yankees history to hit three home runs in one game.
New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez joined the storied franchise's record books in a 10-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Dominguez belted three home runs in the game, becoming the youngest player in team history to hit three long balls in one contest. And Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, no stranger to awe-inspiring performances himself, was more than impressed.

"That was incredible," Judge, who himself had a three-homer game this season, gushed. "Just even going back to spring training—a guy [Dominguez] goes out there, wins a job. The work I saw him put in on the back fields when no one was really looking. On the defensive side, to the work in the cage and then to see him have a game like this tonight. Three homers, it's just special."

"I think you see the excitement on everybody in the dugout on each homer," Judge continued. "I'm happy for him. He's going to have a fantastic year. This was another special night that we got to watch."

At 22 years and 91 days old, Dominguez surpassed Baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio as the youngest Yankee to hit three homers in one game. DiMaggio accomplished the feat in 1937.

That's incredible enough as is, but when you have a player like Judge, widely regarded as the best hitter walking the planet, using words like "incredible", "special", and "impressive" to describe your performance, you know you did something unforgettable.

Dominguez's first two home runs of the night were solo shots. His third dinger was grand—literally. The 22-year-old blew the game open and rewrote the history books with a grand slam. He finished the contest with seven RBI. After the game, he told reporters that he kept saying "no way" to himself as he ran around the bases.

"A 3-homer game, I'll remember that for the rest of my life," Dominguez said.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

