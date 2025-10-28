SI

Every Celebrity We Spotted at World Series Game 3 in L.A.

Dodger Stadium was chock full of stars on Monday night.

Brigid Kennedy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were among those in attendance, though Justin was rooting for the Blue Jays.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were among those in attendance, though Justin was rooting for the Blue Jays. / Patrick Smith/Getty Images
On Monday, the hottest spot in Los Angeles wasn't the Chateau Marmont—it was Game 3 of the World Series.

Indeed, celebrities and professional athletes descended upon Dodger Stadium in droves to watch L.A. take the pivotal contest in dramatic fashion, which ended only after 18 innings and an electrifying Freddie Freeman walk-off home run.

Whether any of these stars stayed to see that happen, we're unsure—but we still did our best to track down everyone in the ballpark last night whose name you might know.

Here they are, in no particular order:

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Jacob Elordi

Bill Simmons

Jeff Goldblum

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer

Magic Johnson

Brad Paisley, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes

Brad Paisley, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, world series game 3, los angeles dodgers
Brad Paisley, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes pose for a photo at World Series Game 3. Paisley sang the national anthem. / Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford, screenshot, world series, mlb
Stafford is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. / MLB, Fox / Screensho

Sandy Koufax

Hideo Nomo

Eric Dickerson

Eric Dickerson, mlb, world series, los angeles dodgers
Dickerson, a Hall of Fame running back, played 11 seasons for the Rams, Colts, Raiders and Falcons. / Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images

J.P. Saxe

Steve Carrell

Steve Carell, mlb, world series
Carrell is an actor. / MLB, Fox / Screenshot

Rob Lowe

Adam Devine

Adam Devine, MLB, world series, los angeles dodgers
Devine is an actor. / Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jack Black

jack black, mlb, world series
Black is an actor and musician. / MLB, Fox / Screenshot

Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer, mlb, world series, los angeles dodgers
Kreischer is a comedian. / Yahoo Sports / Screenshot

Albert Pujols, CC Sabathia and more

DJ Mustard

DJ Mustard, world series, dodger stadium, mlb
You probably know DJ Mustard from his collaborations with rapper Kendrick Lamar. / Yahoo Sports / Screenshot

Game 4 is up next; we'll see if any A-listers return for that contest, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, come Tuesday night.

