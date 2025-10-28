Every Celebrity We Spotted at World Series Game 3 in L.A.
Dodger Stadium was chock full of stars on Monday night.
On Monday, the hottest spot in Los Angeles wasn't the Chateau Marmont—it was Game 3 of the World Series.
Indeed, celebrities and professional athletes descended upon Dodger Stadium in droves to watch L.A. take the pivotal contest in dramatic fashion, which ended only after 18 innings and an electrifying Freddie Freeman walk-off home run.
Whether any of these stars stayed to see that happen, we're unsure—but we still did our best to track down everyone in the ballpark last night whose name you might know.
Here they are, in no particular order:
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Jacob Elordi
Bill Simmons
Jeff Goldblum
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer
Magic Johnson
Brad Paisley, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes
Matthew Stafford
Sandy Koufax
Hideo Nomo
Eric Dickerson
J.P. Saxe
Steve Carrell
Rob Lowe
Adam Devine
Jack Black
Bert Kreischer
Albert Pujols, CC Sabathia and more
DJ Mustard
Game 4 is up next; we'll see if any A-listers return for that contest, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, come Tuesday night.
