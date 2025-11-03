Shohei Ohtani Fires Up Dodgers Fans With Speech in English During Championship Parade
Shohei Ohtani got the Dodger faithful going on Monday and he did so with a rare speech in English.
The soon-to-be four-time MVP took the microphone and addressed L.A. fans at Dodger Stadium before the conclusion of the team’s World Series victory parade. Ohtani did not use an interpreter and instead spoke in English. He also set an ambitious goal for his team in 2026.
“Hello, hello. I want to say I am so proud of this team, and I want to say you guys are the greatest fans in the world,” Ohtani said. “And I’m ready to get another ring next year. Let’s go.”
Not surprisingly, the packed crowd went wild. We already knew Ohtani was looking forward to next season, but he threw down the gauntlet for his teammates in a big way.
In 2025, the Dodgers became the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the Yankees did it in 2000. Those Yankees were also the last team to do it three times in a row, as they won in 1998, ’99, and 2000. L.A. would have to match them again to satisfy Ohtani’s wish for another ring next season.
Only two franchises have produced three or more consecutive World Series titles. The Yankees have done it on three occasions, from 1936 to ’39, 1949 to ’53, and the aforementioned 1998-2000 stretch. The then-Oakland A’s did it once, from 1972 to ‘74.
Shohei Ohtani’s World Series numbers
The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game battle to win the 2025 World Series despite their offense sputtering.
Ohtani was up and down in the postseason, but thanks to a historic performance in Game 3, his numbers look phenomenal. He finished the series going 9-for-27 (.333), with three home runs, three doubles, five RBIs, six runs scored, and nine walks. He produced a wRC+ of 224 and an OPS of 1.278.
The 31-year-old is the overwhelming favorite to win his second straight NL MVP award, as he finished the 2025 season slashing .282/.392/.622, with 55 home runs, and 102 RBIs. He also made 14 starts on the mound, he went 1-1, with a 2.87 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts against nine walks in 47 innings.
If anyone can help L.A. match the Yankees, it’s the guy most often compared to Babe Ruth.