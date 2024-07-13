Ex-Yankee Josh Donaldson Scalds Orioles Fan in Social Media Exchange After Melee
On Friday, the growing rivalry between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles reached a fever pitch.
During the bottom of the ninth inning of the Yankees' 4–1 triumph over the Orioles, New York pitcher Clay Holmes struck Baltimore left fielder Heston Kjerstad in the head with a pitch. Benches emptied, and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was shown the door.
With tensions between the AL East rivals at last out in the open, jawing between the two teams and their fan bases was not limited to the field of play. Former Yankees third baseman and designated hitter Josh Donaldson delivered a searing rebuke Saturday afternoon to a Baltimore backer on social media.
"For the record: I know the HBP by Holmes was not on purpose. The fight started when the Yankees dugout started chirping at Hyde after. There is zero context in which that is sportsmanlike after a player gets drilled in the head. That’s why everyone hates your team," the fan said.
Donaldson, on his main account, fired back: "No you hate the Yankees because year after year they have beat down your hopes and dreams of winning. First, by beating you on the field. Second, even if they have a down year they can go reload. Enjoy this little stretch your players will be a Yankee, Dodger, or [Boston] Red Sox."
Considering his .207 average in pinstripes, that broadside may have been Donaldson's biggest hit with New York.