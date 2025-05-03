Family Says Fan Who Fell From Bleachers at Pirates Game is Awake
Three days after he tumbled 20 feet from the stands onto the field during a Pittsburgh Pirates game, baseball fan Kavan Markwood is awake.
His family shared a positive update on his health in a lengthy statement Saturday printed by several media outlets, including WLS-TV in Chicago.
"I'm incredibly thankful to share that Kav is making remarkable progress: he was extubated this morning, was able to say my name, and even squeezed my hand. These small victories are monumental for us," the Markwood family said, represented by Kavan's sister Taryn.
Markwood fell during the seventh inning of the Pirates' 4–3 win over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday in an incident that briefly delayed the game and prompted concern across the baseball world.
The fan—critically injured by his fall—was identified as a former football player for Wheeling University, a Division II school in West Virginia.
"The outpouring of support from across the country has been truly humbling. From our family to yours—thank you. We feel every prayer, every word of encouragement, and every act of kindness. We are not alone, and for that, we are eternally grateful," the Markwoods said in their statement.