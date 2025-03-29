Aaron Judge Joins Elite List of Yankees With Latest Three-Homer Game
The New York Yankees couldn't be stopped on Saturday afternoon, hitting nine home runs throughout the course of their 20–9 defeat of the Milwaukee Brewers. The near-double-digit bombs came up just shy of the MLB's record of 10 in a game, and helped the Bronx Bombers get to 3–0 on the young 2025 season.
Three of the nine homers—perhaps hit off one of the club's newly designed bats—came from Yankees star Aaron Judge. The 32-year-old's three-dinger performance was his third such game of his career, and joins the following list of legends to do to in pinstripes:
- Lou Gehrig
- Joe DiMaggio
- Alex Rodriguez
Pretty good company.
The 6'7" Judge is a six-time All-Star and is coming off of his second American League MVP award. Following Saturday's performance, he's belted 318 home runs and 717 RBI over his nine-plus year career while hitting .288. He's also well on his way to his fourth 50+ home run season.